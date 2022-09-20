20 September 2022, 10:36

Kazakh Senate Speaker attended State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairperson of the Senate of the Parliament, took part in the State Funeral Ceremony of the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Elizabeth II, which took place on September 18-19, 2022 in London.

On September 18, the Speaker of the Senate took part in the ceremony of visiting the Queen's Lying-in-State in Westminster Hall and left an entry in the official book of condolences on behalf of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He noted that Elizabeth II was an outstanding leader and symbol of the unity and resilience of the British nation, whose exceptional nobility, dignity and achievement will continue to inspire millions of people around the world, the official website of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reads.

On the same day, Maulen Ashimbayev attended a funeral reception at Buckingham Palace on behalf of King Charles III in honor of heads of state, government, international organizations and members of the royal families of Europe, the Middle East and Asia. During the conversation with King Charles III, the Chairman of the Senate, personally expressing condolences on behalf of the Head of State, informed him that, by decision of the President of the country, in the near future, one of the squares in the central park of Astana would be named after Queen Elizabeth II. The British monarch, warmly recalling his visit to Kazakhstan in 1996 as the crown prince, expressed gratitude for such a kind attitude and attention to the deceased, conveying his best wishes and gratitude to the leadership and people of the republic.

On September 19, the Kazakh delegation also included Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko, took part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey. The ceremony was attended by about 2,000 guests, including members of the royal family, heads of state and government, diplomats and members of the public.

Recall that earlier Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to King Charles III, where, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, he expressed condolences, words of support and sympathy to the King, the royal family and all the British. The head of state also visited the British Embassy in Kazakhstan and left a note in the book of condolences.