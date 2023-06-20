Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senate Speaker Ashimbayev to head Parliamentary Commission for SDGs monitoring

Adlet Seilkhanov
20 June 2023, 21:15
Kazakh Senate Speaker Ashimbayev to head Parliamentary Commission for SDGs monitoring

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputies of the Senate and Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament approved the composition of the Parliamentary Commission for monitoring the implementation of the national sustainable development goals and tasks of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate.

The Commission includes Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, Senator deputies Olga Perepechina, Askar Shakirov, Suindik Aldashyev, Nurtore Zhusip, Ali Bektayev, Nurlan Beknazarov, Sergei Karplyuk, Akmaral Alnazarova, as well as Majilis deputies Albert Rau, Nurtai sabilyanov, Ayan Zainullin, Pavel Kazantsev, Askhat Rakhimzhanov, Askar Sadykov, Yerlan Stambekov, Gaukhar Tanashyeva, and Dinara Shukizhanova.

The Parliamentary Commission’s main goal is to facilitate the effective implementation of the national goals and tasks in the area of sustainable development.

Government officials, reps of international organizations, and non-government sector, experts, and scholars are to take part in the Commission’s work.


