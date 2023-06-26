Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Kazakh Senate Speaker Ashimbayev meets with Kyrgyz Supreme Council Chairman Nurlanbek Shakiev

    26 June 2023, 15:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Supreme Council of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev, who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit. The interlocutors discussed the prospects of further strengthening of interparliamentary cooperation and expansion of partnership between the countries, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh upper chamber of parliament.

    In his speech, Kazakh Senate Chairman Ashimbayev said that Kyrgyzstan is one of the key partners of Kazakhstan in Central Asia. Over 30 years of diplomatic relations, according to the Chairman, a solid legal framework with over 150 treaties and agreements in different spheres signed has been established.

    For his part, Shakiev commended the importance of the political and economic changes in Kazakhstan and noted the importance of gradual development of relationship between the countries.

    The meeting also discussed the support from parliamentarians in strengthening of cooperation on water management, with the Kazakh Senate Speaker expressing interest in exchanging experiences in law-making work taking into account the adoption of the Water Code in Kyrgyzstan, as well as proposed to set up a bilateral working group to discuss pressing issues in this area.

    The interlocutors also considered the issues of strengthening of interregional interaction, expanding trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian ties.

    As part of the visit of the Kyrgyz parliamentary delegation to Kazakhstan, a number of meetings with the leadership of the country, members of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, and other events are expected.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Senate Parliament Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President Tokayev receives Children’s Ombudsman Dinara Zakiyeva
    Astana hosts 5th round of political consultations btw Kazakh and Brazilian FMs
    Political consultations btw Kazakhstan and Canada held in Astana
    OSCE Secretary-General: Kazakhstan is a key actor in regional security, economic prosperity
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    3 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    4 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    5 July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events