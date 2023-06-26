Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Kazakh Senate Speaker Ashimbayev meets with Kyrgyz Supreme Council Chairman Nurlanbek Shakiev

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 June 2023, 15:20
Kazakh Senate Speaker Ashimbayev meets with Kyrgyz Supreme Council Chairman Nurlanbek Shakiev Photo: senate.parlam.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Supreme Council of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev, who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit. The interlocutors discussed the prospects of further strengthening of interparliamentary cooperation and expansion of partnership between the countries, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh upper chamber of parliament.

In his speech, Kazakh Senate Chairman Ashimbayev said that Kyrgyzstan is one of the key partners of Kazakhstan in Central Asia. Over 30 years of diplomatic relations, according to the Chairman, a solid legal framework with over 150 treaties and agreements in different spheres signed has been established.

For his part, Shakiev commended the importance of the political and economic changes in Kazakhstan and noted the importance of gradual development of relationship between the countries.

The meeting also discussed the support from parliamentarians in strengthening of cooperation on water management, with the Kazakh Senate Speaker expressing interest in exchanging experiences in law-making work taking into account the adoption of the Water Code in Kyrgyzstan, as well as proposed to set up a bilateral working group to discuss pressing issues in this area.

The interlocutors also considered the issues of strengthening of interregional interaction, expanding trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian ties.

As part of the visit of the Kyrgyz parliamentary delegation to Kazakhstan, a number of meetings with the leadership of the country, members of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, and other events are expected.


Senate   Parliament   Kyrgyzstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023