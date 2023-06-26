Kazakh Senate Speaker Ashimbayev meets with Kyrgyz Supreme Council Chairman Nurlanbek Shakiev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Supreme Council of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev, who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit. The interlocutors discussed the prospects of further strengthening of interparliamentary cooperation and expansion of partnership between the countries, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh upper chamber of parliament.

In his speech, Kazakh Senate Chairman Ashimbayev said that Kyrgyzstan is one of the key partners of Kazakhstan in Central Asia. Over 30 years of diplomatic relations, according to the Chairman, a solid legal framework with over 150 treaties and agreements in different spheres signed has been established.

For his part, Shakiev commended the importance of the political and economic changes in Kazakhstan and noted the importance of gradual development of relationship between the countries.

The meeting also discussed the support from parliamentarians in strengthening of cooperation on water management, with the Kazakh Senate Speaker expressing interest in exchanging experiences in law-making work taking into account the adoption of the Water Code in Kyrgyzstan, as well as proposed to set up a bilateral working group to discuss pressing issues in this area.

The interlocutors also considered the issues of strengthening of interregional interaction, expanding trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian ties.

As part of the visit of the Kyrgyz parliamentary delegation to Kazakhstan, a number of meetings with the leadership of the country, members of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, and other events are expected.