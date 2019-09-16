Go to the main site
    Kazakh Senate Speaker, Apostolic Nuncio to Kazakhstan have talks

    16 September 2019, 18:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Speaker of the Parliament, head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of the World and Traditional Religions Dariga Nazarbayeva received Francis Assisi Chullikatt, the Apostolic Nuncio to Kazakhstan, the Chamber’s press service reports.

    Francis Assisi Chullikatt highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s efforts for ensuring global security through peaceful dialogue and negotiation of disagreements between religions and cultures. He stated that the Congress is a unique platform aimed at resolving problems and modern challenges.

    The Speaker noted that Kazakhstan is the only and the first country in Central Asia the Pontiff paid a visit to. The visit of Pope John Paul II to Astana in 2011 was one of the most significant events in the history of the country. Besides, she told him about her plans to pay a visit to the Vatican within preparations for the VII Congress of Leaders of the World and Traditional Religions.

    The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation between the Nursultan Nazarbayev Centre for the development of interfaith and civilizational dialogue with the UN Organizations.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

