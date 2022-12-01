Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senate Speaker and Apostolic Nuncio to Kazakhstan meet

1 December 2022, 15:50
Kazakh Senate Speaker and Apostolic Nuncio to Kazakhstan meet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashmbayev met with Apostolic Nuncio to Kazakhstan, Archbishop Francis Assisi Chullikatt who completes his mission in Kazakhstan, the Senate’s press service reports.

During the meeting, the parties debated the results of the VII Congress of the Leaders of the World and Traditional Religions held in Kazakhstan and the results of the visit Pope Francis paid to Kazakhstan this year.

The Speaker noted the great importance of the participation of Pope Francis in the Congress stressing that Kazakhstan will further promote global interfaith and inter-civilizational dialogue.

The sides also debated prospects for further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Vatican.

Photo : senate.parlam.kz
News

