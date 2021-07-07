Go to the main site
    Kazakh Senate Speaker, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia meet

    7 July 2021, 19:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev has met Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Dawood today, Kazinform cites the press service of the upper chamber of Parliament.

    The meeting discussed the issues of bilateral interparliamentary cooperation and interaction. During the meeting, the Senate Speaker noted that Saudi Arabia is the key partner of Kazakhstan in the Middle East.

    «Thanks to the efforts of First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev the close trade and economic, cultural, and political ties based on mutual respect and trust have been established between our countries. Now, the Head of State attaches close attention to the further strengthening of multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia,» he noted.

    He went on to say that the countries have every opportunity to develop successful interparliamentary dialogue. He also thanked his interlocutor for the active participation by Saudi reps in the Congress of Leaders of the World and Traditional Religions held in Kazakhstan as well as noted the importance to step up interstate cooperation in the post-pandemic period.

    In his speech, Mr. Ashimbayev noted that many aspects and areas of the economic reforms carried out in the countries are similar and aim at increasing the peoples’ well-being.

    He congratulated the Saudi government on the successful G-20 presidency.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

