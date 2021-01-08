Go to the main site
    Kazakh Senate reps, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada observers meet

    8 January 2021, 15:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Senate Askar Shakirov met with a delegation of the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine who arrived to monitor parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Vice-Speaker briefed on preparations for the forthcoming elections highlighting significance of international observers' participation in the election process.

    As stated there, Kazakhstan attaches great attention to organization of the election process in strict adherence with the generally accepted standards. The country takes all necessary measures to provide the proper level of holding elections taking into account recommendations of influential international organizations.

    Member of the Senate group for cooperation with the Verkhovna Rada deputy Altynbek Nukhuly also took part in the meeting.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

