Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Kazakh Senate reps, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada observers meet

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 January 2021, 15:04
Kazakh Senate reps, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada observers meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Senate Askar Shakirov met with a delegation of the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine who arrived to monitor parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Vice-Speaker briefed on preparations for the forthcoming elections highlighting significance of international observers' participation in the election process.

As stated there, Kazakhstan attaches great attention to organization of the election process in strict adherence with the generally accepted standards. The country takes all necessary measures to provide the proper level of holding elections taking into account recommendations of influential international organizations.

Member of the Senate group for cooperation with the Verkhovna Rada deputy Altynbek Nukhuly also took part in the meeting.


Senate   Ukraine    Elections   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11