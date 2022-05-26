Go to the main site
    Kazakh Senate ratifies agr’t to render military-technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan

    26 May 2022, 12:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Senate ratified an agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan on rendering military and technical assistance to ensure security in the Central Asian region, Kazinform reports.

    «The agreement was signed on December 7, 2021, pursuant to the task of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and the request of Kyrgyzstan on rendering military and technical aid,» Deputy Defence Minister of Kazakhstan Sultan Kamaletdinov said at today’s plenary session of the Chamber.

    The agreement provides for the non-recurring transfer of military equipment to Kyrgyzstan, the equipment items and extent were coordinated through the diplomatic channels. Kyrgyzstan will use the received military equipment for the sole purpose of ensuring security, will not transfer it to a third party, and will not use it against the CIS member states.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Army Security Senate Central Asia Parliament Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan
