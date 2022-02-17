Kazakh Senate passes law on military coop with Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Kazakh senate passed the law ratifying the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia on military cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The similar agreement on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance between Kazakhstan and Russia was signed on May 25, 1992. Later, on November 11, 2013, the new agreement was adopted. Thus, this document is a legal continuation of those agreements,» said Senate Deputy Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed during a plenary session of the chamber.

The law provides for joint planning of the use of force, joint efforts against threats, joint planning of military and operational training, joint studying of military science, interaction within peacekeeping forces, as well as issues of cooperation in culture and information.



