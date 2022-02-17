Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Laws, decrees, orders

Kazakh Senate passes law on military coop with Russia

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 February 2022, 13:40
Kazakh Senate passes law on military coop with Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Kazakh senate passed the law ratifying the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia on military cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The similar agreement on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance between Kazakhstan and Russia was signed on May 25, 1992. Later, on November 11, 2013, the new agreement was adopted. Thus, this document is a legal continuation of those agreements,» said Senate Deputy Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed during a plenary session of the chamber.

The law provides for joint planning of the use of force, joint efforts against threats, joint planning of military and operational training, joint studying of military science, interaction within peacekeeping forces, as well as issues of cooperation in culture and information.


Kazakhstan and Russia   Senate   Parliament   Laws, decrees, orders  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11