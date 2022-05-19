Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senate OKs dismissal of Supreme Court judge

Kudrenok Tatyana
19 May 2022, 10:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerden Aripov has been relieved of the post of the judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State proposed to relieve Yerden Aripov of his post at the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment.

Members of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament supported the proposal. Yerden Aripov will serve as the Chairman of the Karaganda regional court.

Born in 1963 in Almaty region, Yerden Aripov is a graduate of the Kazakh State University.


