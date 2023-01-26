Kazakh Senate finance committee head appointed
26 January 2023, 11:45
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sultanbek Makezhanov is appointed as the head of the Kazakh Senate finance and budget committee, Kazinform reports.
Born in 1961 in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the Tselinograd Engineering Institute, International Academy of Labour, the Kunayev University.
In 2016-2019 worked as the deputy Almaty Mayor, in 2019-2020 appointed as Mayor of Medeu district of Almaty city.
Photo: almaty.tv
