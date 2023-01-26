Kazakh Senate finance committee head appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sultanbek Makezhanov is appointed as the head of the Kazakh Senate finance and budget committee, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1961 in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the Tselinograd Engineering Institute, International Academy of Labour, the Kunayev University.

In 2016-2019 worked as the deputy Almaty Mayor, in 2019-2020 appointed as Mayor of Medeu district of Almaty city.

Photo: almaty.tv