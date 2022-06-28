Go to the main site
    Kazakh Senate elects new judge of Supreme Court

    28 June 2022, 11:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Judge of the Karaganda regional court Erkesh Mauken was elected as the judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Ms Mauken’s candidacy was proposed by the Head of State ahead of the plenary session of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    Erkesh Mauken has 22 years of experience of working at courts under her belt, boasts high professional level of qualification and enjoys profound respect of her colleagues.

    Doszhan Amir and Kambar Nuryshev were elected as the new judges of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan earlier.


    Courts Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
