    Kazakh Senate deputies attend meetings of CIS IPA Standing Committees

    27 October 2022, 17:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate Deputies Ali Bektayev and Talgat Mussabayev partook in the meetings of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Standing Committees, Kazinform cites the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh parliament.

    The meeting of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Standing Committee on agrarian policy, natural resources, and ecology focused on the issues regarding the environmental security, specially protected natural areas, and waste of production and consumption.

    Aspects of expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation within the CIS were debated at the meeting on political issues and international cooperation.


    Photo: senate.parlam.kz

    CIS Senate Parliament
