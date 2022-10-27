Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Kazakh Senate deputies attend meetings of CIS IPA Standing Committees

27 October 2022, 17:12
Kazakh Senate deputies attend meetings of CIS IPA Standing Committees
27 October 2022, 17:12

Kazakh Senate deputies attend meetings of CIS IPA Standing Committees

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate Deputies Ali Bektayev and Talgat Mussabayev partook in the meetings of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Standing Committees, Kazinform cites the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh parliament.

The meeting of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Standing Committee on agrarian policy, natural resources, and ecology focused on the issues regarding the environmental security, specially protected natural areas, and waste of production and consumption.

Aspects of expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation within the CIS were debated at the meeting on political issues and international cooperation.


Photo: senate.parlam.kz


Related news
Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Kazakh delegation attends 18th Meeting of CA-EU FMs
Read also
Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan, Moldova debate prospects for interparliamentary coop
Kazakh Senate Speaker, Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders meet
Thai Senate President expresses interest in ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan voices its stance on key directions as secretaries of CIS security councils meet
Senators adopt law «On Constitutional Court»
Kazakh CEC head, CIS IPA observers' group meet
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News