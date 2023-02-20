Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senate delegration to attend OSCE PA winter meeting

20 February 2023, 21:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegration of the Kazakh Senate of Parliament is to attend the 22nd Winter Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«A delegration of the Kazakh Senate of Parliament led by Askar Shakirov, Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs, Security, and Defense, Deputy Chairman of the OSCE PA is to attend the 22nd Winter Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly on February 23-24, 2023, in Vienna,» said Smadiyarov during a briefing at the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

According to him, the Kazakh delegation is to address the meeting, participate in committee discussions, as well as hold meetings with the PA heads.


