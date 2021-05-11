Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senate Chairman beats COVID-19

11 May 2021, 14:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Kazakh Senate Maulen Ashimbayev has announced he is coronavirus-free on his Facebook page, Kazinform correspondent reports. .

On his Facebook page the Kazakh Senate Speaker revealed that he had returned to his duties in a usual format after his last COVID-19 test had returned a negative result. The Senate Chairman suffered from symptomless COVID-19.

In his post he also noted that the pandemic satiation has not fully stabilized, calling for vigilance, following the recommendations of health workers and specialists.


