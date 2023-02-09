Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senate Chairman Ashimbayev arrives in Turkestan for 1st CA Interparliamentary Forum

9 February 2023, 20:39
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Turkestan city is to play host to the first two-day Central Asian Interparliamentary Forum discussing development of a unified spiritual and cultural space and prospects for greater interparliamentary interaction, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Senate.

According to the Kazakh Senate Speaker, Maulen Ashimbayev, such meetings are the key to the high interaction level between the countries. He outlined the high intensity of meetings of the Heads of the CA countries, calling for active promotion of parliamnetary cooperation in all directions.

Leading their delegations will be Speaker of the Kyrgyz Supreme Council Nurlanbek Shakiev, Chairwoman of the Senate of Uzbekistan Tanzila Norbaeva, Chairman of Majlisi Namoyandagon of Majlisi Oli of Tajikistan Zokirzoda Mahmadtoir Zoir, and Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan's National Assembly Gurbanmyrat Ashyrov.

The meeting is set to focus on ways to strengthen all-round strategic cooperation between the CA countries and the role the parliaments play in it, as well as the expansion of cultural and humanitarian cooperation built upon the common historic and cultural heritage.

The Turkestan declaration providing prospects for further development of interparliamentary interaction aimed at expanding economic cooperation and establishing a CA cultural and historic space with its unique identity will be adopted.

Notably, the holding of the Central Asian Interparliamentary Forum was agreed at the Consultative meeting of the Heads of the CA countries July last year.


