    Kazakh Senate Bureau convenes

    14 March 2022, 14:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Senate Bureau held a meeting to debate the agenda of the Chamber’s sessions scheduled for March 17 and 31. The meeting was chaired by Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, the Senate’s press service reports.

    The deputies are expected to discuss the draft law «On ratification of the Agreement on mutual legal assistance on administrative matters in the sphere of exchange of personal records». On March 31 the Senate will debate the draft law «On ratification of the Part-Time Work Convention (Convention 175)».

    Besides, the Bureau distributed the draft law submitted by the Majilis between the standing committees.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

