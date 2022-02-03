Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senate approves candidature of Galymzhan Pirmatov for Chairman of National Bank

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 February 2022, 12:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Candidature of Galymzhan Pirmatov for the Chairman of the National Bank was approved during a plenary session of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Constitution, approval of the appointment of the Chairman of the National Bank by the President lies within the exclusive competence of the Senate. To get the approval of the Senate the President made the recommendation to the Chamber.

«In line with Article 44 of the Constitution Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev introduces the candidature of Galymzhan Pirmatov for the Chairman of the National Bank,» read out Timur Suleimenov, First Deputy Head of the Kazakh President's Administration, during the plenary session.

Notably, former Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev was appointed Mayor of Almaty city.


