    Kazakh Senate approves Administrative Code of Procedure

    18 June 2020, 17:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Justice Minister Marat Beketayev presented Senate deputies the draft Administrative Code of Procedure, Kazinform reports.

    The draft code sets some goals. First of all, it is purposed to strengthen guaranties which let people contribute to the process of making decisions, secondly to install efficient mechanisms for protection of civil rights in consideration of disputes by the superior agency or judiciary bodies.

    According to the Minister the new principles to protect physical persons from potential abusive acts on the part of state authorities would be adopted.

    The draft law was elaborated to bring the current legislation in conformity with the code provisions. The draft law suggests introducing amendments to 75 legislative acts, 10 of which are the codes. The draft code was approved by the deputies.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Senate
