Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senate appoints Nurlan Nurzhanov as member of Accounts Committee

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
24 June 2021, 11:06
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s plenary session of the Kazakh Senate Nurlan Nurzhanov was appointed as the member of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

In accordance with the Constitution the Senate Speaker nominates a candidate for the Accounts Committee under the Senate quota. The deputies unanimously supported nomination of Nurzhanov, who has been appointed the member of the Account Committee five years ago, for a new constitutional term.

Nurlan Nurzhanov is the top-ranked state auditor.

