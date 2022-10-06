6 October 2022, 14:32

Kazakh Senate adopts law to boost trade turnover with Iran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Senate adopted the law ratifying the Protocol to the Interim Agreement of May 17, 2018, necessary for the formation of a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and its members as well as Iran, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Protocol extends the validity of the Interim Agreement until October 27, 2025, and pre-empts the termination of preferential trade between the sides.