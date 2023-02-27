Kazakh seismologists register two earthquakes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan has recorded two earthquakes on February 27, Kazinform reports.

The first quake measuring 5.6 on the MPV scale stroke at 03:42 am at a depth of 15 kilometers. Its epicenter was 279 kilometers southeast of Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.10° north latitude and 79.97° east longitude. Tremors with a magnitude of 2.0 were felt in Almaty.

Another quake measuring 5.6 on the MPV scale occurred at 05:58 am at a depth of 10 kilometers. Its epicenter was 278 kilometers southeast of Almaty, on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border. The coordinates of the epicenter are 41.89° north latitude, 79.78° east longitude.