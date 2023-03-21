Kazakh seismologists record earthquake in China

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The seismic stations network of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies recorded a 5.1-magnitude earthquake which hit 360 kilometers southeast of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The quake occurred on Tuesday, March 21, at 00:38:07 am, at a depth of 15 kilometers, in the territory of China. The coordinates of the epicenter are 44.22° north latitude, 81.15° east longitude.