Kazakh seismologists record 2 quakes within China

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakh seismologists have recorded two earthquakes within the territory of China today, Kazinform reports.

A 5.0-magnitude quake was recorded in the territory of China 625km southeast of Almaty city. It hit at 7:13pm Almaty time.

The second quake rocked China 386km northeast of the city of Almaty. The 5.2 magnitude quake hit at 7:48pm Almaty time.





Photo: assicuraci.it