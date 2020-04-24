Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Security Council to discuss anti-crisis measures

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 April 2020, 17:00
Kazakh Security Council to discuss anti-crisis measures

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The session of the Security Council chaired by First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev will focus on the package of anti-crisis measures, revealed Elbasy’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibai, Kazinform reports.

Ukibai tweeted that participants of the session of the Security Council will discuss the package of anti-crisis measures amid the coronavirus pandemic and further efforts to restore economy of Kazakhstan in the post-crisis period.

Earlier Kazinform reported, that First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev will convene the session of the Security Council on Friday.

Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
