Kazakh Security Council debates environmental and water security issues

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 May 2023, 19:30
Kazakh Security Council debates environmental and water security issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired today the sitting of the Kazakh Security Council. Those present debated the environmental and water security issues, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Zulfiya Suleimenova reported on the country’s environmental security. Besides, heads of a number of state bodies and governors of the regions also made reports.

Addressing those gathered the Head of State noted the high importance of the fight against natural and man-made factors that pose a threat to environmental security. Besides, the President drew attention to time-critical environmental issues.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that many industrial enterprises, old coal-fired electric power plants and boiler houses, the Soviet-inherited assets, led to the aggravation of the ecological situation.

The Head of State drew attention to the poor disposition of illegal dumping and low waste treatment rates.

Following the sitting the President gave certain tasks.

