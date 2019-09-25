Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh Security Council convenes in Nur-Sultan

    25 September 2019, 18:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired the sitting of the Security Council of Kazakhstan on ensuring information security and providing socioeconomic development of Aktobe region, the official website of the Elbasy reads.

    The Security Council Chairman stressed the importance of studying international information security practices.

    Besides, Nursultan Nazarbayev drew attention to some aspects of the development of transit and transport potential of Aktobe region. The Elbasy stressed the need to ensure a favorable environment for the development of entrepreneurship and human capital in the region. Those gathered also discussed issues on building an agro-industrial hub of the western macro-region.

    Following the sitting the Elbasy set certain tasks.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy