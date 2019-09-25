Kazakh Security Council convenes in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired the sitting of the Security Council of Kazakhstan on ensuring information security and providing socioeconomic development of Aktobe region, the official website of the Elbasy reads.

The Security Council Chairman stressed the importance of studying international information security practices.

Besides, Nursultan Nazarbayev drew attention to some aspects of the development of transit and transport potential of Aktobe region. The Elbasy stressed the need to ensure a favorable environment for the development of entrepreneurship and human capital in the region. Those gathered also discussed issues on building an agro-industrial hub of the western macro-region.

Following the sitting the Elbasy set certain tasks.