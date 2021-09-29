Kazakh Security Council convenes for sitting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The meeting of the Kazakh Security Council took place under the chairmanship of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

During the meeting debated were countering extremism and terrorism threats amid new realities of regional security. Opening the sitting the Security Council Chairman highlighted significance of these issues due to the events in Afghanistan. He stressed that situation in Afghanistan became the catalyst of the process of deep changes in Central Eurasia building current and long-term risks and threats which requires strengthening of current ad development of new mechanisms of regional security. The First President drew attention to the need to provide full readiness to counter extremism and terrorism.

He also stressed the need to provide constant control over sociopolitical and socioeconomic components of the state stability.

Following the meeting the Elbasy set certain tasks aimed at protection of national interests in the sphere of regional security, ensuring security of population and sustainable development of the society.



