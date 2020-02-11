Go to the main site
    Kazakh Security Council convenes for sitting

    11 February 2020, 18:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired a meeting of the Security Council today in Kazakh capital to debate issues concerning biological security and prevention of the coronavirus spread, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that coronavirus may adversely affect the economy of China as well as the economy of Kazakhstan.

    «We shouldn’t stand idly by. This question takes precedence. We should foresee countermeasures in such a case as well as to prevent the detrimental effect of the external factor on the national economy,» he added.

    Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov made a report.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

