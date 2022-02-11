Go to the main site
    Kazakh Secretary of State Yerlan Karin, German Federal Foreign Office Ambassador Matthias Lüttenberg meet

    11 February 2022, 20:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Secretary of State Yerlan Karin held a meeting with Director for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia of German Federal Foreign Office Ambassador Matthias Lüttenberg, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    During the meeting, the Kazakh Secretary of State and German Federal Foreign Office Ambassador discussed the current state of and prospects for the development of Kazakh-German cooperation.

    The Kazakh Secretary of State noted that Kazahstan considers Germany as an important strategic partner of Europe and European Union and takes interest in the further development of multifaceted cooperation.

    Karin also informed his interlocutor about the plans for political modernization and implementation of a new economic course of the Head of State.

    In his turn, Matthias Lüttenberg thanked the Secretary of State for the opportunity to meet and noted the huge potential for expanding political, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the countries.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Germany Secretary of State of Kazakhstan
