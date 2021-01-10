Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Secretary of State votes in parliamentary elections

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 January 2021, 10:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev cast his vote in the elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan at polling station number 126 in Nur-Sultan. The polling station is located at the Narikbayev School number 79, Kazinform reports.

He expressed hope that people would show unity on such an important day for the country. he noted that elections would demonstrate people’s unity and cohesion.

As earlier reported, elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan are being held today the countrywide. 10,060 polling stations opened across the country and outside.

As of 08:00 a.m. Nur-Sultan time all 9,994 ballot stations in Kazakhstan and 17 at Kazakhstan representations overseas opened their doors, 49 polling stations abroad are to proceed to voting with respect to time zone.

Secretary of State of Kazakhstan   Majilis   Elections in Kazakhstan   Political parties  
