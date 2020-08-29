Go to the main site
    Kazakh Secretary of State takes part in events to mark closure of Semipalatinsk Test Site

    29 August 2020, 12:16

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – To mark the closure of the Semipalatinsk Test Site on August 29 the delegation led by Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev arrived in East Kazakhstan region and took part in the ceremony of laying flowers to the monument to those who fell victim to nuclear tests in Semey city, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

    The delegation also included Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova, Chairman of the Union of Writers Ulykbek Yesdaulet, and others.


    It is said that during the event the Secretary of State delivered Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s address to Kazakhstanis on the Day (August 29) marking the closure of the Semipalatinsk Test Site.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

