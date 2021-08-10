Kazakh Secretary of State, intelligentsia reps lay flowers at monument of Abai

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev and Deputy Prime Minister Yerlan Tugzhanov laid flowers at the monument of Abai in the capital and paid tribute to the memory of the poet with reps of Kazakh intelligentsia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Today is a special day for the people of Kazakhstan. During the day we pay tribute to the figure of great Abai and seek spiritual support from the poet,» said the Secretary of State at the ceremony.

Attending the ceremony were First Deputy Head of the President’s Office Dauren Abayev, Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova, Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Altai Kulginov as well as reps of the State bodies and Kazakh intelligentsia from all regions of the country.



