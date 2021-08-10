Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh Secretary of State, intelligentsia reps lay flowers at monument of Abai

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 August 2021, 11:55
Kazakh Secretary of State, intelligentsia reps lay flowers at monument of Abai

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev and Deputy Prime Minister Yerlan Tugzhanov laid flowers at the monument of Abai in the capital and paid tribute to the memory of the poet with reps of Kazakh intelligentsia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Today is a special day for the people of Kazakhstan. During the day we pay tribute to the figure of great Abai and seek spiritual support from the poet,» said the Secretary of State at the ceremony.

Attending the ceremony were First Deputy Head of the President’s Office Dauren Abayev, Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova, Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Altai Kulginov as well as reps of the State bodies and Kazakh intelligentsia from all regions of the country.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Events   Secretary of State of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador