    Kazakh Secretary of State instructs to hold nationwide events on 30th anniversary of State Symbols at quality level

    15 April 2022, 20:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today, a meeting of the Republican Commission on State Symbols and Heraldry under the chairmanship of Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    During the meeting, a report on the main events dated to the 30th anniversary of the State Symbols of Kazakhstan was made by Dauren Abayev, Minister of Culture and Sport, in which he touched upon the organizational and preoperational work and planned cultural and mass events.

    In addition, the akims of the regions, and mayors of Shymkent, governors of Kyzylorda and Aktobe regions in particular reported on the ongoing work on the promotion and uses of the State Symbols.

    For his part, the Secretary of State noted that according to the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the legal acts in the field of state symbols were revised towards liberalization in 2020. In this regard, he instructed to reflect additionally on the issues of broader use of the State Symbols, especially the State Flag.

    The Commission’s Chairman underlined that the State Symbols have the potential to unify our society and are integral attributes of the State, symbolizing its sovereignty and identity.

    Following the meeting, the government bodies were given a number of instructions, including on the holding of nationwide events dated to the 30th anniversary of the State Symbols at a quality level.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
