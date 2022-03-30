Go to the main site
    Kazakh Secretary of State holds meeting with Ambassadors of EU member States

    30 March 2022, 20:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin met with the heads of diplomatic missions of the member States of the European Union accredited in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The Secretary of State informed the diplomats about the nature of the political reforms of President Kassym-JOmart Tokayev highlighting the key provisions of the Address of the Head of State «New Kazakhstan: The Path of Renewal and Modernization».

    Special attention was paid to the mechanisms of transition of the country from the ultra-presidential system of government to the presidential republic model with strong Parliament, including a proportional and majority system of the Majilis' formation, expansion and re-distribution of the powers of the chambers of parliament, liberalization of the registration of political parties, improvement of local government institutions, reform of the administrative and territorial structure of the country, and strengthening of the principles of rule of law.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

