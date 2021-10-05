Go to the main site
    Kazakh Secretary of State, Head of Muslim Administration of the Caucasus meet

    5 October 2021, 20:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev has held a meeting with Head of the Muslim Administration of the Caucasus Sheikh Al-Islam Allah-Shakur bin Hemmat Bashazada, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    During the talk, the sides noted that the world community has faced many new challenges, including religious extremism causing social and interfaith divides in the 21st century. In this context, development of effective strategies for resolving the existing contradictions as well as establishment of a common space for harmonious coexistence of different religions and confections, nations and peoples is of great importance.

    In his turn, Kusherbayev pointed out that the strengthening of interfaith dialogue is one of the main priorities of the policy of Kazakhstan in both regional and global contexts. Almost 20 years ago Kazakhstan put forward the important strategic initiative to hold the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions confirming the country’s commitment to establish constructive dialogue with spiritual leaders, find joint adequate solutions to the challenges of today.

    The Kazakh Secretary of State congratulated Sheikh Al-Islam Allah-Shakur bin Hemmat Bashazada for the continuous and effective participation in the work of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions as well as Muslim Administration of the Caucasus for supporting Kazakhstan’s initiatives on the promotion of interconfessional and interfaith dialogue.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Religion Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
