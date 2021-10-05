Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh Secretary of State, Head of Muslim Administration of the Caucasus meet

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 October 2021, 20:15
Kazakh Secretary of State, Head of Muslim Administration of the Caucasus meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev has held a meeting with Head of the Muslim Administration of the Caucasus Sheikh Al-Islam Allah-Shakur bin Hemmat Bashazada, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the talk, the sides noted that the world community has faced many new challenges, including religious extremism causing social and interfaith divides in the 21st century. In this context, development of effective strategies for resolving the existing contradictions as well as establishment of a common space for harmonious coexistence of different religions and confections, nations and peoples is of great importance.

In his turn, Kusherbayev pointed out that the strengthening of interfaith dialogue is one of the main priorities of the policy of Kazakhstan in both regional and global contexts. Almost 20 years ago Kazakhstan put forward the important strategic initiative to hold the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions confirming the country’s commitment to establish constructive dialogue with spiritual leaders, find joint adequate solutions to the challenges of today.

The Kazakh Secretary of State congratulated Sheikh Al-Islam Allah-Shakur bin Hemmat Bashazada for the continuous and effective participation in the work of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions as well as Muslim Administration of the Caucasus for supporting Kazakhstan’s initiatives on the promotion of interconfessional and interfaith dialogue.


Religion   Secretary of State of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP