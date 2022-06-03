Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Kazakh Secretary of State familiarizes French Senators with content of constitutional novelties

    3 June 2022, 20:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin met with a delegation of the French Senate led by Chairman of the Parliamentary Group of Friendship France-CA Hervé Maurey, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the talk, the sides positively assessed the current state of and prospects for the development of a strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France, including at the interparliamentary level.

    Karin got familiarized in detail the French Senators with the content and significance of the large-scale constitutional novelties in the referendum to take place on June 5, 2022.

    Maurey called the large-scale program of political modernization carried out in Kazakhstan impressive.

    The sides also exchanged views on a number of current international and regional issues.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and France Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Referendum
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events