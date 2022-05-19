Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Secretary of State congratulates national Deaflympics team

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 May 2022, 16:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin sent a congratulatory letter to the members of Kazakhstan's national Deaflympics team, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Karin congratulated the athletes participated in the 24th Summer Deaflympics on successful performance.

«Our team won three gold, seven silver, and 18 bronze medals. This is the result of tireless efforts and high commitment of athletes and coaches. Your achievements once again demonstrated the great potential of domestic sport. I'd like to congratulate all our winners who made the Kazakh flag to be raised proudly. I am sure that you will decently protect the honor of the country at the world's top events,» reads the telegram.

The Secretary of State wished the athletes well-being and new accomplishments.


