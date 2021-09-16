Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh Secretary of State chairs meeting of State commission for full rehabilitation of political repression victims

    16 September 2021, 19:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Secretary of State Krymkek Kusherbayev has held a meeting of the State commission for full rehabilitation of political repression victims today, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The meeting focused on the issues of information work, scientific publishing work and implementation of the decisions of the State commission for full rehabilitation of political repression victims.

    Addressing the event were Kazakh Minister of Education Askhat Aimagambetov, Minister Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova, Vice Minister of Information and Social Development Kemelbek Oishybayev, Majilis Deputy Aidos Syrym, and so on.

    In his speech, the Kazakh Secretary of State pointed out that the information coverage of the work of the Commission needs to be provided with scientific ground and historic fairness of materials.

    The event also focused on the elaboration of the issues of intruding scientific works of the Commission members into the global digital library and implementing special projects aimed at creating publicists’ works

    The issues of expanding opportunities for publishing materials to study the history of political repressions in the regions and forming an information environment to meet the young audience’s needs were discussed.

    Following the meeting, the Kazakh Government, regional governors were tasked to ensure strategic priorities in the information work and expanding efforts in publishing research materials by the Commission with the use of new printing and digital technologies.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    Head of State Tokayev meets with well-known economist Nouriel Roubini
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty