Kazakh Secretary of State chairs meeting of State commission for full rehabilitation of political repression victims

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 September 2021, 19:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Secretary of State Krymkek Kusherbayev has held a meeting of the State commission for full rehabilitation of political repression victims today, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The meeting focused on the issues of information work, scientific publishing work and implementation of the decisions of the State commission for full rehabilitation of political repression victims.

Addressing the event were Kazakh Minister of Education Askhat Aimagambetov, Minister Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova, Vice Minister of Information and Social Development Kemelbek Oishybayev, Majilis Deputy Aidos Syrym, and so on.

In his speech, the Kazakh Secretary of State pointed out that the information coverage of the work of the Commission needs to be provided with scientific ground and historic fairness of materials.

photo

The event also focused on the elaboration of the issues of intruding scientific works of the Commission members into the global digital library and implementing special projects aimed at creating publicists’ works

photo

The issues of expanding opportunities for publishing materials to study the history of political repressions in the regions and forming an information environment to meet the young audience’s needs were discussed.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh Government, regional governors were tasked to ensure strategic priorities in the information work and expanding efforts in publishing research materials by the Commission with the use of new printing and digital technologies.

photo

photo


Secretary of State of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
