Kazakh Secretary of State chairs meeting of Anti-corruption Commission

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the Anti-corruption Commission under the Kazakh President chaired by Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev was held via videoconference, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The meeting discussed the issues regarding the implementation of the Anti-corruption strategy of Kazakhstan for 2015/25 and the minutes of the meeting on measures for further countering corruption held under chairmanship of the Head of State.

At the meeting the reports were delivered by the heads of the Anti-corruption Agency, Ministries of Education and Science, Health, and Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry.

It was noted at the meeting that Kazakhstan’s anti-corruption reforms had been assessed positive by Transparency International, with the country scoring 38 points out of 100 in the Corruption Perceptions Index in 2020, which is the best result over recent years. Under the 2025 National Development Plan and 2025 National Priorities the country plans to increase the figure to 45 points by 2025.

The outcomes of the implementation of the 2018/2020 Action Plan to carry out the Anti-corruption strategy endorsed by the decree of the First President of Kazkahstan – Elbasy in December 2014 were discussed.

The measures in the fields of civil service, public control, quasi-State and private sectors, law enforcement systems, the development of anti-corruption culture and international cooperation were elaborated under the Plan.

Transition to the second stage of the Anti-corruption strategy of Kazakhstan for 2015/25 and the need for quality implementation of the 2021/23 Plan which is currently under development were also noted.