Kazakh Secretary of State chaired session of National Commission for modernizing public consciousness

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 October 2020, 17:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An online session of the National Commission for implementing the program for modernizing the public consciousness under the Kazakh President took place under the chairmanship of Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev, Kazinform reports.

During the session, presentations were made by Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva, Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, and Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raiymkulova.

The session focused on the outcomes achieved so far in implementing the program for modernizing the public consciousness as well as the new priority directions in further work.

It also discussed the new initiatives of the youth on further development of the program Rukhani Janghyru voiced by the rector of the Al-Farabu Kazakh National University Galimkair Mutanov and proposals put forward by a member of the National Council for Public Confidence under the Kazakh President, political scientist Yerlan Sairov.

The participants also debated the action plan for the Rukhani Janghyru for 2020. It was underlined during the session that due to the pandemic many measures and projects had to be rescheduled to be held in the near future.

It is said that tnder the program, the work is ongoing to deepen, promote, study spirituality, history, literature, culture education, and science of the country.


