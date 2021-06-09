Kazakh Secretary of State calls for proceeding institutional and infrastructure enhancement of People’s Assembly

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev has set a number of specific tasks for the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan during its expanded meeting, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing an expanded meeting of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, the Secretary of State stated that the Assembly needs to proceeds its development as a backbone institute and key element of public policy in strengthening public accord and unity.

According to him, it is of primary importance to ensure the Assembly is firstly a mechanism of mass public communication accessing large social information platforms of the people, public organizations, and ethno-cultural associations.

«It is important to ensure deep transformation of mass public conscience in public unity – the base of independence – through quality, awareness-raising work, including promoting positive attitudes, removing negative stereotypes regarding ethnic diversity, and building the society based on civil undertakings,» said Krymbek Kusherbayev.

He called for systemic work to inform about and implement principles of the public policy at the new stage of identity and unity development set at the 29th meeting of the Assembly, and broad awareness-raising among people in the area.

According to the Secretary of State, the second key area of the Assembly’s work will be implementation of practical measures, various and multi-form social projects.

«It is necessary to proceed institutional and infrastructure enhancement of the Assembly and public policy system in the field of inter-ethnicity,» he said, adding that special attention will be attached to step up the work of the Assembly’s youth personnel, including the ethno-cultural associations’ youth wing – movement Zhangyru zholy.

He noted that the work of all public institutes of the Assembly, including the public accord council, mothers’ council, scientific and expert council, journalists’ club, and so on, will be rearranged and upgraded.

Notably, an expanded meeting of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan is taking place in the Kazakh capital.